Florio's 'On Our Way Home' is now available
Mike Florio's new book "On Our Way Home" which lands somewhere between "A Christmas Carol" and "It’s a Wonderful Life" is now available to purchase on Amazon.
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson’s contract, Giants QBs
Mike Florio answers NFL questions from the fan mailbag, regarding Deshaun Watson's contract, New York Giants QB situation, Carson Wentz and more.
Florio: NFL must be consistent with Anderson
Mike Florio discusses former NFL referee Walt Anderson appearing on Monday Night Football and why the league cannot be 'selectively transparent' when using Anderson on television.
Florio: ‘No news’ from latest report on Cardinals
Mike Florio reacts to the latest chatter surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' reported organizational dysfunction and explains why the NFL hasn't taken further action yet.
How Commanders could trade for Belichick
Mike Florio dives into some of the rumored changes to come for the Washington Commanders, including a potential trade for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
McDaniels needed more time with Raiders
Mike Florio talks about how establishing the "Patriot Way" takes time and Josh McDaniels wasn't allotted that required amount of time to get the pieces in place during his short tenure with the Raiders.
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
On the 22nd anniversary of ProFootballTalk.com, Mike Florio recalls the origin and history of the website and PFT's journey to present day.
Williams complements Seahawks’ up-and-comers
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers are big fans of the Seattle Seahawks' trade for Leonard Williams, which will complement the promising young talent that has the team poised for an NFC West title chase.
49ers are a ‘perfect home’ for Young
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe there was no market for Chase Young ahead of the trade deadline, and why the 49ers are a good fit for the star edge rusher.
SF, SEA set for tough stretches amid NFC West race
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers take a look at DraftKings Sportsbook's odds for the NFC West, where the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will embark on a couple tough stretches that'll help decide the division.
Root of Raiders’ issues stem back to ’23 NFL Draft
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers unpack the news coming out of Las Vegas and question if the Raiders should've been more aggressive in the 2023 NFL Draft, to give the organization hope to grow around.
Analyzing Davis’ role in Raiders’ dysfunction
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why Raiders owner Mark Davis also is part of the problem, question who advised him to fire Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler and advise him to sell the team.