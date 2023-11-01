 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio's 'On Our Way Home' is now available

November 1, 2023 06:14 PM
Mike Florio's new book "On Our Way Home" which lands somewhere between "A Christmas Carol" and "It’s a Wonderful Life" is now available to purchase on Amazon.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_231101.jpg
15:54
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson’s contract, Giants QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_waltandersonv2_231101.jpg
7:55
Florio: NFL must be consistent with Anderson
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cardinals_231101.jpg
4:20
Florio: ‘No news’ from latest report on Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_commandersbelichick_231101.jpg
5:16
How Commanders could trade for Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mcdaniels_231101.jpg
6:27
McDaniels needed more time with Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_anniversary_231101_1920x1080_2278604355836.jpg
5:16
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
Now Playing
nbc_csu_seawilliamstrade_231101.jpg
3:39
Williams complements Seahawks’ up-and-comers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_49ersyoungtradeaws_231101.jpg
11:05
49ers are a ‘perfect home’ for Young
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dknfcwest_231101.jpg
2:17
SF, SEA set for tough stretches amid NFC West race
Now Playing
nbc_csu_raidersnews_231101.jpg
8:55
Root of Raiders’ issues stem back to ’23 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davisv2_231101.jpg
30:31
Analyzing Davis’ role in Raiders’ dysfunction
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_231101.jpg
6:46
PFT power rankings: Jags rise to No. 2 in Week 9
Now Playing