 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Minshew was ‘destined to be a Raider’

March 12, 2024 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms why the Raiders reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with Gardner Minshew allows them to take a tactical approach to the QB position.
Up Next
nbc_pft_dakprescott_240312.jpg
3:10
Dak sues over alleged $100 million extortion plot
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronjones_240312.jpg
1:47
Jones gets ‘a little extra juice’ with Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilkins_240312.jpg
4:48
LV levels up with ‘difference-maker’ in Wilkins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joemixon_240312.jpg
2:31
Mixon will have options despite badly timed cut
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brycehuff_240312.jpg
4:36
Huff takes ‘cutting-edge’ talents to Philadelphia
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ekeleredwards_240312.jpg
3:32
Ekeler will give the Commanders ‘a little sizzle’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brianburns_240312.jpg
6:45
Panthers ‘showed their hand’ too much with Burns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pollard_240312.jpg
3:04
Pollard deal means Henry’s era in TEN likely over
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jacobs_240312.jpg
6:48
Jacobs has much to prove on reported one-year deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_singletary_240312.jpg
1:55
Singletary ‘fits the offense’ with Giants
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquon_240312.jpg
7:54
Barkley’s reported deal with PHI helps RB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconsvsvikings_240312.jpg
2:17
Cousins, Falcons to play against Vikings in 2024
Now Playing