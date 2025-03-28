The Steelers wanted nothing to do with Wilson

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
Other PFT Content
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
Other PFT Content
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
The Steelers wanted nothing to do with Wilson
March 28, 2025 07:49 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley question why the Giants either didn’t know or ignored the fact that the Steelers had no interest in Russell Wilson.
Related Videos
06:11
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
05:38
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
06:10
Olympic flag football could spark massive interest
09:33
What Jones in IND means for Richardson’s future
07:24
Draft prospects deserve a say in where they land
13:47
NFL has moved past growing young QBs into starters
07:53
Wilson acknowledges chance NYG draft QB at No. 3
01:12
QB Purdy could land expensive extension with 49ers
02:07
Darnold’s yardage under headlines pass prop bets
08:12
Hill could be a great buy-low fantasy option
05:08
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?
11:46
Should Chase be No. 1 fantasy pick over Barkley?
09:12
Can CMC, Henry continue to be trusted in fantasy?
03:17
Diggs should get massive target share with Pats
06:16
Wilson is a fantasy ‘upgrade’ for Nabers
12:29
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
52
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
01:42
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams
04:33
NFL: Improving sportsmanship is ‘a critical topic’
03:23
NFL moves to ban Lamb’s ‘nose wipe’ TD celebration
12:20
Inside proposal for expansion of Replay Assist
10:12
Dynamic Kickoff being proposed as permanent change
03:30
Why Adofo-Mensah could lean short-term success
15:56
Wilson’s leadership comments come off as desperate
03:20
Giants drafting Sanders at No. 3 is fading
04:03
Steelers could take heat if Rudolph struggles
10:07
How Vikings are navigating Rodgers situation
12:35
NFL draft just is hundreds of lottery tickets
12:22
NFL golf highlights: NFLPA Golf Classic, Final Day
01:14
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson
Latest Clips
13:52
How wet weather may affect Seattle Supercross
02:57
Plessinger a value bet to make podium in Seattle
04:30
Analyzing Sexton’s chances to regain 450 lead
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
02:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
04:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
01:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break
11:43
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
06:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
05:12
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall
04:09
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
10:02
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
10:06
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’
23:51
Iriafen must step up for USC vs. K-State
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
01:45
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
12:12
Szczerbiak: Transfer portal ‘is better’ for NCAA
15:25
Unpacking LeBron’s ‘odd’ interview on McAfee Show
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
04:47
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
02:18
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL
08:06
Freeman: ND draft prospects have ‘raised the bar’
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
01:32
Roglic: ‘Hard days’ coming at Volta a Catalunya
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue