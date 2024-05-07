 Skip navigation
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract
Roseman doesn’t see any talent risk with Barkley
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry

Other PFT Content

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Contract security gave Love confidence to develop

May 7, 2024 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Packers have something special in Jordan Love and explore when the Packers will offer the QB his next contract.
7:26
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract
2:57
Roseman doesn’t see any talent risk with Barkley
6:19
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry
6:23
Analyzing Comeback Player of the Year odds
4:26
What will it take for Shanahan to finish the job?
4:16
Questions surround 2024 NFL schedule release
11:48
Healthy Richardson could open up Colts offense
7:00
Burrow’s availability has been his ‘only negative’
7:47
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
5:53
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
1:53
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?
4:32
Can Chargers take pressure off Herbert?
