 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_reddickrequesttrade_240813.jpg
Reddick requests a trade from the Jets
nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_reddickrequesttrade_240813.jpg
Reddick requests a trade from the Jets
nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Reddick requests a trade from the Jets

August 13, 2024 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if this is a good move for Haason Reddick and why it’s critically important for players to know their worth.
Up Next
nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
6:57
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
5:56
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
Now Playing
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
20:40
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kickoffrules_240812.jpg
5:54
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_guardiancaps_240812.jpg
2:47
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sftwilliamslatest_240812.jpg
1:40
When will Williams’ holdout with 49ers end?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sfaiyuklatest_240812.jpg
9:23
Florio: Steelers might be Aiyuk’s only viable team
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
29:42
Reacting to Williams’, rookie preseason debuts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dallambfuture_240812.jpg
25:00
Simms: Cowboys waiting to pay stars ‘is crazy’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kcbrowninjury_240812.jpg
10:04
Brown to miss several weeks with shoulder injury
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
4:08
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
5:11
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
Now Playing