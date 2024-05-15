Watch Now
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets
From the Herschel Walker trade to Aaron Rodgers lying about being immunized, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on some of the biggest regrets in NFL history.
Inside look at 2024 NFL international games
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the five international games for 2024, including Packers-Eagles in Brazil, Jets-Vikings, Jags-Bears and Patriots-Jags in London and Giants-Panthers in Munich.
How pressure from Penix Jr. affects Cousins’ rehab
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Kirk Cousins is rushing his Achilles rehab because Michael Penix Jr. is healthy and wanting to prove himself.
Evaluating how long Cousins can compete in NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why although Kirk Cousins would like to play out his contract and maybe do one more, his throwing mechanics are unlikely to hold up for much longer.
Quinn addresses wearing unlicensed T-shirt
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Dan Quinn decided to wear the T-shirt with part of the old Washington logo on it and spell out why he should be focused on coaching, not fashion statements.
Brady admits he wouldn’t do roast again
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they are so confused by Tom Brady lately, given how obvious the nature of a roast is and why he should’ve anticipated the reaction it received.
Bills travel to Dolphins in Week 2 for TNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Bills should be glad to play in Miami at night, rather than a midday game, due to the heat early in the season.
Cousins deflects ‘hypothetical’ question about ATL
Kirk Cousins opted not to "deal in hypotheticals" when asked if he would've signed with the Falcons if he'd known about them drafting Michael Penix Jr.
How Cousins found out ATL was drafting Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins explains drafting another QB is "more the norm than the exception," which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss why they aren’t convinced he saw that move coming.
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
From Calais Campbell to Cam Newton, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal the players who they’ve seen in person who made them think "wow."
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the reported move to bring Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Bills on a one-year deal and discuss how his production has evolved.
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down a report that John Parry is stepping into an officiating liaison role with the Bills and explore if he could be the first of many officials to make the move.
Jets traveling to 49ers for Week 1 MNF opener
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Jets are depending on Aaron Rodgers staying healthy this season and sift through a report New York tried to hire someone to run the offense above Nathaniel Hackett.