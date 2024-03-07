 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Bills freed up over $37 million in cap space

March 7, 2024 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bills’ roster moves, which include releasing Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse, as well as renegotiating Von Miller’s contract to free up cap space.
Up Next
nbc_pft_joeflacco_240307.jpg
9:27
How Watson wrinkles Flacco wanting to be in CLE
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftgms_240307.jpg
17:23
PFT Draft: GMs you’d want to be this offseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mitchtrubisky_240307.jpg
7:32
Trubisky reportedly returning to Bills as backup
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaugh_240307.jpg
6:55
Expect ‘positive things’ from Jim Harbaugh
Now Playing
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
12:09
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
Now Playing
Bo_Nix.jpg
13:57
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Bo Nix
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dmaye_240306__363626.jpg
13:32
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 6 Drake Maye
Now Playing
nbc_csu_penix_240306__144343.jpg
13:36
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 4 Michael Penix Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jdaniels_240306__723784.jpg
17:06
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 2 Jayden Daniels
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mccarthy_240306__584857.jpg
10:10
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 5 J.J. McCarthy
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cwilliams_240306__856602.jpg
23:47
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 1 Caleb Williams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftmemorabilia_v3_240306.jpg
4:35
PFT Draft: Memorabilia you’d splurge on
Now Playing