 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Reddick trade illustrates Jets' urgency to win

April 1, 2024 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Jets' recent trade for edge rusher Haason Reddick, and how it illustrates New York's “all-in” mentality, while also allowing the Eagles to focus on their young players.
Up Next
nbc_pft_penalties_240401.jpg
12:43
No incentive to avoid a penalty on PAT try
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_240401.jpg
15:39
Players who will most benefit from fresh start
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_240401.jpg
14:42
Scheduling will make or break Jets in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_clowney_240401.jpg
10:21
Clowney hopes to build on his ‘Kobe Bryant year’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_paulallen_240329.jpg
13:41
How the Vikings lost Cousins in free agency
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbagv2_240329.jpg
6:37
Could the Steelers use Fields in Hill role?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240329.jpg
3:28
Aiyuk eyeing top dollar in deal with 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflwintotals_240329.jpg
5:02
Assessing NFL win totals ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_purdy_240329.jpg
8:19
Does Purdy deserve to be paid amongst top QBs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanders_240329.jpg
3:40
Are the Commanders zeroed in on Daniels?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gambling_240329.jpg
15:44
NFLPA ‘has no power’ vs. NFL in gambling instances
Now Playing
nbc_pft_newkickoffrule_240329.jpg
12:27
Potential consequences of new NFL kickoff rule
Now Playing