How much should Jets worry about Rodgers?
Given Aaron Rodgers' age, injury and the speed he tried to recover at, Mike Florio and Charean Williams evaluate the level of risk for the QB entering the 2024 NFL season.
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
From Marvin Harrison Jr. to Caleb Williams, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which NFL rookies they are most eager to see in action next season.
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball
Mike Florio and Charean Williams commend Devin Funchess for competing in the Professional Colombia Basketball League and further discuss the idea of football players being able to shoot hoops.
Pats complete 2 EVP of Player Personnel interviews
Mike Florio and Charean Williams break down the requirements for complying with the Rooney Rule and break down what not having a GM by title means for team operations.
Patriots ‘trusted our own evaluations’ of Maye
Mike Florio and Charean Williams recall the Vikings' and Giants' NFL draft trade offers to the Patriots and discuss how highly New England valued Drake Maye.
How close Raiders were to picking Arnold at No. 13
According to Terrion Arnold, the Raiders said it was a coin flip between taking him and Brock Bowers at No. 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Mike Florio and Charean Williams question if that was literal or metaphorical.
Stroud’s early success puts pressure on Daniels
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dissect all the starting QBs the Commanders have cycled through and examine when Washington believes Jayden Daniels will be ready to start.
Florio: WAS group QB visit was an ‘unforced error’
Although Jayden Daniels says he was "cool" with the Commanders QB group visit, Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out why they believe it was to benefit the front office, not the players.
Nabers, Daniels have $10K bet on who wins OROY
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels could be hearing from the NFL and discuss how the league's response to legalized sports gambling has created this environment.
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, analyzing whether they can get off to a quick start this season.
Shanahan ‘has final say’ over 49ers roster
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at some burning questions regarding the San Francisco 49ers and discuss how head coach Kyle Shanahan has the final say over the team's roster decisions.
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss who will win the Dallas Cowboys' running back battle, if they'll find wide receiver depth and whether Mazi Smith will emerge along the interior defensive line.
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at the DraftKings Sportsbook odds for all the teams that finished last in their division in 2023, discussing which team has the best chance of finishing in first place in 2024.