Watch Now
Howard agrees to three-year extension with Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss where the Texans stand entering next season, after they agree to a three-year extension with Tytus Howard.
Up Next
PFT Draft: Who we want on ‘Quarterback’ season 2
PFT Draft: Who we want on ‘Quarterback’ season 2
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which QBs they'd like to see in season 2 of Netflix's "Quarterback" series, from Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, to Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson, and more.
Fields turns down ‘Quarterback’ season 2 offer
Fields turns down ‘Quarterback’ season 2 offer
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it was wise for Justin Fields to focus on his performance without any distractions next season, instead of getting caught up in the spotlight for a documentary.
Why NYG tried to trade Barkley after tagging him
Why NYG tried to trade Barkley after tagging him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms peel back the curtain on how, per multiple sources, the Giants tried to trade Saquon Barkley early this spring after he’d been tagged, at the request of the RB's representation.
Simms: Running backs may have to accept ‘less’
Simms: Running backs may have to accept 'less'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Dallas RB Tony Pollard elected to play on the franchise tag for the 2023 season despite the fact that the Cowboys offered Pollard a long-term deal, according to VP Stephen Jones.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring IND, WAS, DAL, NYG
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring IND, WAS, DAL, NYG
Mike Florio and Chris Simms try to solve a special puzzle The Grid put together for PFT Live, featuring the Colts, Commanders and top 10 draft picks across the top, with the Cowboys, Giants and HOFers down the side.
Raiders are taking ‘dicey’ approach with Jacobs
Raiders are taking ‘dicey’ approach with Jacobs
Josh McDaniels will respect “whatever” Josh Jacobs chooses to do, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why this could be a dangerous mindset, as well as how the RB is making a gamble of his own.
Simms: Diggs’ extension ‘is the future of the NFL’
Simms: Diggs' extension 'is the future of the NFL'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Trevon Diggs’ five-year contract extension and discuss why the way Dallas approached his deal could become more common moving forward.
Florio: Jimmy G ‘lacks ability’ to stay healthy
Florio: Jimmy G 'lacks ability' to stay healthy
Jimmy Garoppolo has no restrictions for training camp, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Raiders are walking a fine line with limited options at QB if he injures himself again.
Examining why Martin didn’t go to training camp
Examining why Martin didn't go to training camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the Zack Martin situation, questioning what recently could have changed for the guard, since his contract was restructured just four months ago.
What Purdy being cleared means for 49ers QB room
What Purdy being cleared means for 49ers QB room
Brock Purdy is "cleared without restriction," which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the likelihood of him staying healthy and how it affects Sam Darnold and Trey Lance.
Bosa not expected to practice without new deal
Bosa not expected to practice without new deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how much Nick Bosa currently is making, compared to other edge rushers in the NFL, and discuss what a realistic deal could look like.