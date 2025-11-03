 Skip navigation
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders

November 3, 2025 11:35 AM
Cam Little’s NFL record 68-yard field goal was the main highlight in Jaguars-Raiders until it turned into an overtime track meet.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_giantsbears_251103.jpg
02:01
Pick Bears in ‘interesting’ matchup vs. Giants
nbc_bte_ravensvikings_251103.jpg
01:53
Ravens are ‘flocking’ ahead of Week 10 vs. Vikings
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
05:44
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_bte_falconscolts_251103.jpg
01:59
Take the under in Falcons-Colts overseas matchup
nbc_bte_broncosraiders_251103.jpg
01:52
Pick Raiders to cover ‘big spread’ vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
03:27
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
03:18
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_seahawkscommanders_251103.jpg
08:37
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured
nbc_pft_bearsbengals_251103.jpg
06:23
Williams leads Bears to wild win over Bengals
nbc_pft_patriotsfalcons_251103.jpg
04:41
Maye, McDaniels are ‘simpatico’ in New England
nbc_pft_packerspanthers_251103.jpg
04:46
What’s going on with the Packers’ offense?
nbc_pft_vikingslions_251103.jpg
08:53
McCarthy ‘didn’t blink’ as Vikings beat Lions
nbc_pft_chasingseeding_251103.jpg
04:43
Chiefs, Bills in unfamiliar chasing position
bills_postseason.jpg
09:48
How can Bills break through in postseason?
nbc_pft_allenmahomes_251103.jpg
08:43
Simms: Allen ‘every bit as good’ as Mahomes
nbc_pft_steelerscolts_251103.jpg
13:41
Steelers take Colts down a peg in Pittsburgh
cook_thumbnail.jpg
08:41
Bills control run game in win over Chiefs
nbc_pft_jaelenphillips_251103.jpg
03:14
Eagles acquire EDGE Phillips from Dolphins
nbc_fnia_billschiefs_v2_251102.jpg
05:19
Bills showed they’re ‘right there’ with Chiefs win
nbc_psnff_midtermwardsv2_251103.jpg
09:24
Midseason awards: MVP, OPOY, OROY, COTY, DPOY
SNF_preview_week_10_raw.jpg
41
PIT will be ‘energized’ in Week 10 vs. LAC
nbc_psnff_sealawrenceint_251103.jpg
04:23
Lawrence: Macdonald is a ‘calculated hot head’
nbc_psnff_jaydeninjury_251102.jpg
01:47
Daniels suffers significant arm injury late on SNF
nbc_psnff_darnolddisc_251102.jpg
02:18
Darnold, Kubiak proving to be ‘perfect’ pairing
nbc_fnia_deadline_251102.jpg
03:40
Could Murray move at trade deadline, after season?
nbc_fnia_speedround_251102.jpg
12:15
Speed Round: NFL Week 9 Superlatives
nbc_snf_seapostgameint_251102.jpg
02:39
Seahawks’ Darnold: JSN ‘makes it real easy’
nbc_fnia_year2qbs_251102.jpg
05:59
How Maye, Williams, McCarthy stepped up in Week 9
nbc_snf_seawaslites_251102.jpg
51
Highlights: Seahawks light up Commanders on SNF
nbc_snf_seabarnertd_251102.jpg
46
Barner plows through traffic for a TD

Latest Clips

