What Jefferson deal will mean for Chase
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline the next deals that must fall into place after Justin Jefferson, including Ja'Marr Chase, as well as what that would mean for Tee Higgins.
Chiefs might utilize J. Reid as kickoff specialist
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub is approaching the new kickoff rule, which includes not turning to Harrison Butker but potentially leveraging Justin Reid.
Tua appears noticeably thinner at recent event
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Tua Tagovailoa's new look and analyze how it will affect his play this season.
Bills sign Olympic gold medal wrestler Steveson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how well Gable Steveson will be able to transfer his wrestling skills to football.
How Jefferson deal will affect Hill’s contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what lies ahead for Tyreek Hill, after Justin Jefferson inevitably earns his next contract, and how Miami will approach things with Tua Tagovailoa.
Likelihood of MIN, Jefferson deal before minicamp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the Vikings waited until after the draft to try to sort out a deal with Justin Jefferson and evaluate the chances it gets done before mandatory minicamp.
Latest surrounding ATL, PHI tampering resolutions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the two different cases of tampering, explain the ways in which they are different, map out potential ramifications and more.
Biden wears Chiefs helmet during White House visit
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Chiefs' visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII win, where Travis Kelce spoke briefly at the podium and President Joe Biden wore their helmet.
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how there have been enough subtle hints of the former Washington name and assess the likelihood of a name change down the road.
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the idea of potentially having the Super Bowl in London.
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?
Given Isaiah Buggs was accused of animal cruelty in Alabama in the latest Chiefs offseason issue, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how this could linger into next season.
Lamar is only BAL offensive starter missing OTAs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if the Ravens will be able to hit the ground running, given Lamar Jackson has missed four of five OTA days.