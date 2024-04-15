 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Goff was the 'hot potato' of Lions-Rams trade

April 15, 2024 09:10 AM
Jared Goff considers the trade to the Lions the "greatest thing that ever happened" to him, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to reflect on the deal and look ahead to what the future holds in Detroit.
Up Next
nbc_pft_drafttraditions_240415.jpg
6:35
PFT Draft: Best sports traditions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_buckner_240415.jpg
1:48
Buckner agrees to contract extension with Colts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyukrequest_240415.jpg
10:57
Aiyuk’s agent states he hasn’t requested a trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyukunfollow_240415.jpg
9:16
Florio: Aiyuk situation is product of Samuel, Bosa
Now Playing
nbc_pft_milleronbeane_240415.jpg
7:30
Miller suggests Beane wants to trade up for a WR
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joeburrow_240415.jpg
10:42
Burrow feels Bengals are ‘built to beat’ Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_teehiggins_240415.jpg
10:02
Higgins anticipates playing for Bengals in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysresignpriorities_240412.jpg
4:23
Ranking DAL’s re-signing priorities this offseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsons_240412.jpg
6:11
Cowboys have a ‘generational talent’ in Parsons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sportsbucketlist_240412.jpg
5:30
PFT Draft: Sports-related bucket list items
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tombradyreturns_240412.jpg
10:40
Brady open to late comeback if contender needs QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingsdraft_240412.jpg
7:16
Vikings ‘walking a tight rope’ for draft Round 1
Now Playing