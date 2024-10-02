Watch Now
Possible landing spots for Adams
Mike Florio identifies teams that could be interested in Davante Adams in some capacity, including the Jets, Bills, Steelers, Colts, Chiefs, Commanders, Packers and more.
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio to discuss his dance background, the team reaction to Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown pass to Jared Goff, the new Lions uniforms and more.
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why it’s a “veteran move” to voice frustrations behind the coach loud enough so he can hear them and why Tyreek Hill’s anger is valid.
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
After Robert Saleh backtracked on his concerns with Aaron Rodgers’ cadence, Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why there’s a fine line to walk in order to keep the QB happy.
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate if it’s time for Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson or Gardner Minshew to take a spot on the bench entering Week 5.
Rudolph moved Titans’ offense better than Levis
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine Mason Rudolph’s record as a regular season starter and discuss why this will be Brian Callahan’s first real test as a head coach.
Tua could feel pressure given Dolphins’ struggles
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss why it’s clear Mike McDaniel designed the offense around Tua Tagovailoa and why it’s an “organizational failure” to not have a stronger backup QB.
Can Lions get back to the NFC Championship?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate the likelihood of the Lions returning to the NFC Championship in 2024 and discuss how the team continues to show signs of growth.
Goff ‘started the rebuild’ in Detroit
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how the expectation for Jared Goff was that he’d get better, and he has, as well as reflect on how Detroit has been on the rise ever since he landed with the Lions.
Analyzing Lions’ decision-making in key moments
Mike Florio and Michael Holley zero in on how the Lions approach situations when it matters most and why they need to be more strategic.
Smith proves QBs can revive career with right team
Mike Florio and Michael Holley reflect on Geno Smith’s career to this point and shed light on why QBs who have been deemed backups can become a crucial asset.
Lions are a ‘power team with some glitz’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack how the Lions have held up against their expectations so far this season, after defeating the Seahawks 42-29 in Week 4.