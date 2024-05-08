 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_burrow18games_240508.jpg
Burrow pushes for second bye with 18-game schedule
nbc_pft_higginshendrickson_240508.jpg
Burrow supports Higgins, Hendrickson amid requests
nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Watch Now

Burrow supports Higgins, Hendrickson amid requests

May 8, 2024 07:49 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Joe Burrow handled the topic of his teammates requesting a trade in the correct way, in order to support his teammates and keep everyone happy.
