Watch Now
Burrow supports Higgins, Hendrickson amid requests
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Joe Burrow handled the topic of his teammates requesting a trade in the correct way, in order to support his teammates and keep everyone happy.
Up Next
Burrow pushes for second bye with 18-game schedule
Burrow pushes for second bye with 18-game schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the wear and tear an 18-game regular season would bring and piece together a way to accommodate a second bye week.
Best current NFL rivalries
Best current NFL rivalries
From the Chiefs and the Bills to the Chiefs and the Bengals, Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the top rivalries entering the 2024 NFL season.
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Tyreek Hill's praise of the Dolphins organization and share why they believe this is the first sign the WR wants an extension with some serious pay.
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract
Examining Cowboys' hesitation on Lamb contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Cowboys have a great eye for talent, but have struggled with polishing off the rest of the development to make the roster special.
Is it time to let Dak’s contract ‘run its course’?
Is it time to let Dak's contract 'run its course'?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they believe Jerry Jones ultimately wants the scrutiny because it keeps folks talking about America's team.
Roseman doesn’t see any talent risk with Barkley
Roseman doesn't see any talent risk with Barkley
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Eagles always seem to sign key players in the offseason and why there is a big upside with Saquon Barkley.
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Derrick Henry is just one example of many opportunities where the Cowboys have been unwilling to go big on difference-making players.
Contract security gave Love confidence to develop
Contract security gave Love confidence to develop
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Packers have something special in Jordan Love and explore when the Packers will offer the QB his next contract.
Analyzing Comeback Player of the Year odds
Analyzing Comeback Player of the Year odds
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the odds for Comeback Player of the Year, where Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins round out the top three, and define what that award means.
What will it take for Shanahan to finish the job?
What will it take for Shanahan to finish the job?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on the teams that are dominant year after year and question if at some point Kyle Shanahan might need a fresh start to get over the hump.
Questions surround 2024 NFL schedule release
Questions surround 2024 NFL schedule release
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what factors could be at play with the 2024 NFL regular season schedule release and lay out when they think it could be announced.