Watch Now
Allen’s quick concussion check raises questions
Mike Florio explains the difference between checking boxes and health care as it pertains to Josh Allen reentering the game in a matter of minutes in Week 5.
Up Next
Daniels fields comparisons to Jackson
Daniels fields comparisons to Jackson
Mike Florio looks ahead to one of the biggest games of Week 6, Commanders-Ravens, and outlines how the more film teams get on Jayden Daniels, the more difficult it could become for the rookie.
Dungy ‘baffled’ Saleh was fired after five weeks
Dungy ‘baffled’ Saleh was fired after five weeks
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy explore what’s at stake when making a head coach change this early in the season.
Watson’s contract leaves Browns in a bind
Watson's contract leaves Browns in a bind
Mike Florio and Charles Robinson break down how Deshaun Watson's contract has put the Browns in a tough spot due to money guarantees and why the team needs to go for younger, cheaper players.
How Bucs balance safety while preparing for Week 6
How Bucs balance safety while preparing for Week 6
Tony Dungy joins Mike Florio to unpack his experience with hurricanes in the Tampa area and explains the challenge of prioritizing the safety of families while still focusing on Week 6.
Rodgers addresses relationship with Hackett
Rodgers addresses relationship with Hackett
Mike Florio sifts through Aaron Rodgers’ read on how Nathaniel Hackett fits into the picture now that Robert Saleh has been fired and why the players need to take accountability.
Rodgers: Johnson had ‘no obligation’ to tell me
Rodgers: Johnson had ‘no obligation’ to tell me
While Aaron Rodgers says it wasn’t a requirement for Woody Johnson to tell him about the decision to fire Robert Saleh, Mike Florio explains why it likely was an unspoken understanding.
49ers have ‘must win’ TNF matchup vs. Seahawks
49ers have ‘must win’ TNF matchup vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline why the 49ers cannot afford to fall to 2-4 after Week 6 and how Brock Purdy needs to show he can put the team on his back when faced with adversity.
Rodgers ‘resents’ accusations he got Saleh fired
Rodgers ‘resents’ accusations he got Saleh fired
Mike Florio unpacks the history of Aaron Rodgers voicing frustration when the Packers didn’t loop him in on big decisions and examines how it’s only logical to consider the Jets learned from that mistake.
Bucs have evacuated to New Orleans amid Milton
Bucs have evacuated to New Orleans amid Milton
Mike Florio discusses what steps the Buccaneers have taken due to Hurricane Milton.
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
How Allen's recent struggles continued vs. Texans
Chris Simms rolls the tape to illustrate Josh Allen's brutal 9-for-30 passing day in Houston and how the Texans capitalized on his lack of rhythm.
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
Simms' gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh's firing
Chris Simms reacts to the New York Jets' decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh and his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' influence behind the decision.