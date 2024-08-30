Watch Now
Veach on Toney trade: 'I'd do it all over again'
PFT reacts to comments made by Kansas City Chiefs' general manager Brett Veach about his 2022 acquisition of Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants.
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss why the Cleveland Browns chose to restructure Deshaun Watson's contract with Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season looming.
Brissett’s run as Pats’ starting QB could be short
With Jerod Mayo opting for Jacoby Brissett as New England's starting quarterback, PFT assesses how long the veteran can hold off rookie Drake Maye.
Jackson taking ‘ownership’ in a new way for Ravens
Mike Florio and Charean Williams dissect Ravens GM Eric DeCosta's comments about a new side of Lamar Jackson, where he's shown "urgency" ahead of a pivotal season.
Chiefs’ Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt List
With Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice likely avoiding the Commisioner’s Exempt List to start the year, Mike Florio and Charean Williams don’t expect a suspension any time soon.
Hunter in line for unique NFL deal as two-way star
Fresh off Colorado's tight win over North Dakota State, PFT examines Travis Hunter's NFL outlook as a two-way superstar, exploring what his contract could look like and how teams will look to deploy him.
49ers in ‘mega trouble’ if Williams misses games
Trent Williams looms as the next domino to fall for the 49ers after extending Brandon Aiyuk, with PFT emphasizing why the veteran lineman’s holdout has been an “underplayed” story.
49ers, Aiyuk agree to four-year, $120M extension
With Brandon Aiyuk returning to the 49ers on a new contract, Mike Florio reflects on the “weird disconnect” between San Francisco and the star WR throughout negotiations.
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
While Mike Tomlin is “completely comfortable” with Russell Wilson’s mobility, Mike Florio and Charean Williams map out what type of plays will best suit Justin Fields.
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why the CeeDee Lamb deal should’ve been done a long time ago and why it could indicate Jerry Jones “is cheap” and likes keeping the attention on the Cowboys.
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?
Jerry Jones acknowledged CeeDee Lamb wasn’t here, Dak Prescott is, which leads Charean Williams and Mike Florio to note the difference between holding out and holding in.
How Brady’s LV ownership would affect his access
According to a report, if Brady’s purchase of a portion of the Raiders is approved, severe restrictions on his access to all NFL teams will be activated. Mike Florio breaks it all down.