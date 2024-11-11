Watch Now
Chiefs are 'inevitable' after improving to 9-0
After narrowly edging the Broncos for a last-second Week 10 win, PFT explains how things have “aligned perfectly” for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to remain the NFL’s only undefeated team this season.
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their superlatives after Week 10 of the NFL season, including Russell Wilson leading the Steelers to a convincing win, the Eagles’ takedown of the Cowboys, and more.
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
From Kyler Murray's outburst to Chuba Hubbard against the Giants in Germany, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their picks for which players had impressive showings in Week 10.
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
After the Giants' disastrous loss to the Panthers in Week 10, PFT examines Daniel Jones' NFL future as his days in New York appear to be coming to a close.
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments
PFT shows how Joe Flacco "cost" the Colts in their loss to the Bills before exploring the Vikings' true ceiling with Sam Darnold, who underwhelmed in Week 10 despite defeating the Jaguars.
Jets’ season is ‘over’ after blowout Week 10 loss
PFT believes the Jets "failed to show up" in their lopsided loss to the Cardinals in Week 10, which Chris Simms says is New York's final "nail in the coffin" for 2024.
Analyzing Samuel’s dispute with Pepper, Moody
PFT dives into the 49ers-Buccaneers Week 10 clash, reflecting on Deebo Samuel's sideline altercation with members of San Francisco's special teams and why Tampa Bay desperately needs its bye week.
Lions growing stronger as Smith’s debut looms
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree the Lions are a team "on a mission" after escaping Week 10 with a win before pivoting to discuss Za'Darius Smith's likely debut in Week 11.
Opponents have ‘cracked the code’ against Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate lingering issues for the Texans after their crushing loss to the Lions in Week 10, including DeMeco Ryans' time management, offensive play-calling, and more.
Bates symbolizes Lions’ resiliency in comeback win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Lions’ stunning win over the Texans on Sunday Night Football, where Dan Campbell’s squad prevailed despite multiple turnovers on the road.
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed outline why the Rams' defense could give the Dolphins' run game some issues on MNF in Week 10.
Chargers are one of the most ‘consistent’ teams
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain how the Chargers have embraced a style of football that isn't flashy and fancy, but gets the job done week in and week out.