 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers
nbc_pft_daniels_241010.jpg
Daniels fields comparisons to Jackson
nbc_pft_firingsaleh_241010.jpg
Dungy ‘baffled’ Saleh was fired after five weeks

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers
nbc_pft_daniels_241010.jpg
Daniels fields comparisons to Jackson
nbc_pft_firingsaleh_241010.jpg
Dungy ‘baffled’ Saleh was fired after five weeks

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers

October 10, 2024 09:25 AM
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy outline what Aidan O’Connell brings to the table and why it’s so important for coaches to instill confidence into their QBs.
Up Next
nbc_pft_daniels_241010.jpg
4:32
Daniels fields comparisons to Jackson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_firingsaleh_241010.jpg
4:41
Dungy ‘baffled’ Saleh was fired after five weeks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_watson_241010.jpg
9:18
Watson’s contract leaves Browns in a bind
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dungy_241010__830899.jpg
5:22
How Bucs balance safety while preparing for Week 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersonhackett_241010.jpg
2:57
Rodgers addresses relationship with Hackett
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersonwoody_241010.jpg
3:34
Rodgers: Johnson had ‘no obligation’ to tell me
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshallen_241010__843469.jpg
3:04
Allen’s quick concussion check raises questions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_241010.jpg
11:53
49ers have ‘must win’ TNF matchup vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersonsaleh_241010.jpg
13:42
Rodgers ‘resents’ accusations he got Saleh fired
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bucsevacuate_241010.jpg
3:07
Bucs have evacuated to New Orleans amid Milton
Now Playing
nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
13:33
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
13:46
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
Now Playing