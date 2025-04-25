 Skip navigation
date 2025-04-25
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
nbc_pft_bestfits_250425.jpg
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
nbc_pft_wrdrafted_250425.jpg
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Florio: Rodgers to the Steelers 'will happen'

April 25, 2025 08:29 AM
Mike Florio discusses the Pittsburgh Steelers passing on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and why it shows they're "all-in" on free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

pearcefalcons.jpg
07:17
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
nbc_pft_bestfits_250425.jpg
07:21
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
nbc_pft_wrdrafted_250425.jpg
04:42
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought
nbc_pft_olineimprovements_250425.jpg
06:40
Cowboys among teams that bolstered offensive line
nbc_pft_sandersfalloutv2_250425.jpg
14:59
Sanders needs to ‘harness anger’ after draft slide
nbc_pft_lovelandwarren_250425.jpg
04:51
Bears surprise by drafting Loveland over Warren
nbc_pft_giantsqbroom_250425.jpg
11:27
Giants ‘in predicament’ with crowded QB room
nbc_pft_giantstrade_250425.jpg
08:14
Giants need to give Dart ‘chance’ to work
nbc_pft_masongraham_250425.jpg
07:26
Browns ‘looking to future’ with draft trade
nbc_pft_jagstrade_250425.jpg
10:09
Hunter Jr. will make Jaguars a ‘relevant’ team
nbc_ffhh_berrygolden_250424.jpg
01:19
Expect ‘inconsistent’ fantasy numbers from Golden
nbc_berry_round1recap_250425.jpg
10:10
Round 1 Love/Hate: Jeanty, Hunter strike gold
nbc_berry_hampton_250425.jpg
01:44
Hampton’s fantasy value could be hurt by Harris
nbc_csu_bestavailable_250424.jpg
02:21
Best available players after NFL draft Round 1
nbc_simms_sandersreax_250424.jpg
02:02
‘Musical chairs’ for Sanders are narrowing
nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
01:17
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
nbc_pft_shedeurnotdrafted_250424.jpg
02:50
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
jaxon_dart.jpg
02:04
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
nbc_pft_donovanjackson_250424.jpg
01:11
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
EgbukadraftFFHH.jpg
01:33
Egbuka has complicated fantasy fit with Buccaneers
WarrenDraftFFHH.jpg
01:49
Warren not an ideal fantasy fit in Colts’ offense
nbc_simms_dartgiants_250424.jpg
02:31
Giants trade up to make Dart second QB off board
nbc_pft_golden_250424.jpg
59
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
nbc_pft_hampton_250424.jpg
01:03
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
nbc_simms_harmonsteelers_250424.jpg
01:46
Steelers opt for ‘win-now’ player in Harmon at 21
nbc_pft_harmon_250424.jpg
01:31
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon
Jahdae_Barron.jpg
56
Broncos get the guy they want in CB Barron
emeka_egbuka.jpg
01:18
Bucs prepare for the future with WR Egbuka
nbc_berry_lovelandreaction_250424.jpg
01:15
Loveland doesn’t have best fantasy fit with Bears
nbc_pft_shemar_250424.jpg
01:01
Bengals ‘plan for the future’ with Stewart

nbc_pft_zabel_250424.jpg
49
Seahawks improve offense with OL Zabel
nbc_pft_nolenreaction_250424.jpg
01:17
Cardinals take a chance on Nolen at No. 16
nbc_pft_walker_250424.jpg
01:07
Falcons bolster defense with LB Walker
nbc_berry_mcmillanreaction_250424.jpg
01:14
McMillan joins Panthers’ fantasy-friendly offense
nbc_pft_grant_250424.jpg
56
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_warren_250424.jpg
01:48
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
nbc_simms_coltswarren_250424.jpg
02:26
Colts ‘must be drooling’ over Warren at No. 14
nbc_pft_booker_250424.jpg
01:11
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help
nbc_berry_jeantyreaction_250424.jpg
01:34
Raiders an ‘awesome landing spot’ for Jeanty
nbc_pft_williams_250424.jpg
58
49ers need DE Williams to ‘produce right away’
nbc_pft_jeantyv2_250424.jpg
01:35
Raiders boost run game with star RB Jeanty
nbc_pft_loveland_250424.jpg
01:06
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
Kelvin_Banks.jpg
01:10
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
nbc_pft_mcmillan_250424.jpg
01:16
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan
nbc_pft_membous_250424.jpg
01:14
Jets prioritize O-line with tackle Membou
nbc_simms_clegraham_250424.jpg
02:08
Graham’s value ‘stacks up’ for the Browns
FFHHDraftHunter.jpg
01:23
Can Hunter thrive in fantasy with ‘limited snaps?’
nbc_simms_raidersjeanty_250424.jpg
02:01
Raiders get ‘one-man offense’ in Jeanty
nbc_pft_graham_250424.jpg
01:18
Browns trade down and pick DT Graham at No. 5
nbc_golf_chevronround1hlpart2_250424.jpg
06:30
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Late Round 1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250424.jpg
52
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
nbc_pft_carter_250424.jpg
01:06
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
nbc_berry_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
01:05
Ward has tons of dynasty potential with Titans
carter.jpg
02:32
Carter can be ‘next-generation’ Parsons for Giants
nbc_simms_jagshunter_250424.jpg
05:23
Jags aggressive in trade for ‘instinctive’ Hunter
nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
01:32
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter
nbc_simms_titansward_250424.jpg
01:39
Ward’s play ‘will do the talking’ with the Titans
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
07:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
nbc_golf_zurichclassicrd1_250424.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1