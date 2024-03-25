Watch Now
Tomlin: Wilson in pole position to be Steelers QB1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms have an in-depth discussion regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and react to Mike Tomlin's comments about their quarterback room.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into three different tiers, from Quinyon Mitchell to Nate Wiggins and more.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Richardson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Decamerion Richardson is the No. 5 CB in his draft rankings due to his physicality, length and top-end speed.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Max Melton
Chris Simms believes CB Max Melton's "straight speed" and acceleration are as good as anyone in the draft and views him as someone coaches can trust "on an island" as he grows in the NFL.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 3 D.J. James
Chris Simms explains why D.J. James possesses elite "change of direction skills" that make him a special player despite not having the downfield speed as the CBs ranked ahead of him.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Nate Wiggins
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Clemson CB Nate Wiggins is No. 2 on his draft rankings, including the unique speed and length that he brings to the position.
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Quinyon Mitchell
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell is a "shutdown" CB who "has it all" and is deserving of the top spot in Simms' CB rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Is O’Connell a band-aid or decoy for the Raiders?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback competition and whether Antonio Pierce's endorsement of Aidan O'Connell is a smokescreen leading up to the draft.
‘Legitimate excitement’ about Kickoff proposal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the tweaks made to the Kickoff proposal after meeting with coaches and GMs.
Chiefs reportedly are trading Sneed to the Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they aren’t surprised L’Jarius Sneed is heading to the Titans and how the franchise tag played a key role in the transaction.
Ohtani situation ‘a cautionary tale’ for NFL
Mike Florio says the NFL should learn from the controversy surrounding Shohei Ohtani and the potential pitfalls of players' proximity to gambling.
Sanders’ son and Hunter won’t play for some teams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss if they’re surprised Deion Sanders is taking this strong of an approach so early with his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter and why this is likely where the league is heading.