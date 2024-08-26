Watch Now
Tomlin provides timeline to decide starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms identify context clues as to how the Steelers will land on their starting QB, which should be announced by the end of the week.
Bland out with stress fracture in foot
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what DaRon Bland’s injury means for the Cowboys, knowing he’ll be out six to eight weeks.
2024 NFL preseason winners
From Caleb Williams and Bo Nix at QB to Brian Thomas Jr. at WR, Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the biggest winners from the preseason.
Lance struggles in Cowboys’ loss to Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review Trey Lance’s five interceptions in the Cowboys’ preseason Week 3 loss and question if he will remain Dallas’ backup QB.
Mayo: Maye is our ‘second-best QB on the roster’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Jerod Mayo’s comments about where Drake Maye stands in the QB room and outline the chances of the rookie starting at some point this season.
Maye’s mechanics look ‘encouraging’ vs. WAS
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Drake Maye showed signs of improvement in his preseason Week 3 outing.
Sirianni ‘comfortable’ resting offensive starters
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Nick Sirianni’s decision to not play any offensive starters during the preseason and spell out fundamental differences between the Eagles and a team like the Chiefs, who do.
Possible outcomes for Chase’s contract situation
Given Ja’Marr Chase participated in practice Sunday, Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into where Ja’Marr Chase stands with the Bengals with the regular season around the corner.
Williams: Iron sharpening iron at Jets camp
Jets stud defensive tackle Quinnen Williams talks to Mike Florio about this year's New York Jets training camp being different and what he's doing to improve his All-Pro skillset.
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
Both Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni need to have good seasons in 2024 to put to rest the doubts that came from the 2023 season.
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons run through the players and coaches they need to see more from to close the preseason, from Arthur Smith to Drake Maye.
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play
Mike Florio argues that the longer the 49ers wait to move Brandon Aiyuk, the harder it is for the team that trades for Aiyuk to incorporate him into their season.