Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons
Cousins, Falcons have ‘something special brewing’
Falcons in NFC South ‘driver’s seat’ after TNF win

60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

October 4, 2024 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison evaluate the ripple effects from referees missing a crucial facemask call in the Bucs’ overtime loss to the Falcons.
