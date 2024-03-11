 Skip navigation
Simms: Jones is ‘an insurance policy’ for Jags

March 11, 2024 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why there are limited options for QBs in the NFL at the moment, after the Patriots decided to trade Mac Jones to the Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick.
