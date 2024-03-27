 Skip navigation
New NFL kickoff removes surprise onside kick

March 27, 2024 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why not being able to do a surprise onside kick is a “small price to pay” in order to keep the kickoff alive and introduce new strategy.
