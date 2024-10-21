 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jetsangle_241021.jpg
Jets’ season is nearing ‘desperation time’
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241020.jpg
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
nbc_simms_raidersrams_241020.jpg
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Jets' season is nearing 'desperation time'

October 21, 2024 07:44 AM
Now 2-5 after Sunday night's loss to the Steelers, PFT says Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are quickly running out of time to salvage what's left of their season.
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241020.jpg
2:10
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
nbc_simms_raidersrams_241020.jpg
3:30
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
nbc_simms_hyundai_241020__989431.jpg
9:57
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’
nbc_simms_lionsvikings_241020.jpg
8:48
Lions’ confidence on display in win over Vikings
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
3:06
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
4:33
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
4:48
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions
nbc_pft_kamarasaints_241018.jpg
11:02
Saints must consider future after falling to 2-5
nbc_pft_broncosangle_241018.jpg
10:43
Broncos remain ‘in the mix’ after win over Saints
nbc_pft_fields_241018.jpg
15:39
Wilson starting could ‘destroy’ Fields’ confidence
nbc_pft_twobyecomo_241018.jpg
5:43
Harrison: NFL seasons should include two bye weeks
nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
5:13
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
