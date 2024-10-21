Watch Now
Jets' season is nearing 'desperation time'
Now 2-5 after Sunday night's loss to the Steelers, PFT says Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are quickly running out of time to salvage what's left of their season.
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
Chris Simms anticipates a high-scoring affair between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with a much less dramatic bout between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, in a Monday doubleheader.
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Rams' win over the Raiders in Week 7, in which Los Angeles did just enough behind Jared Verse and Matthew Stafford to come out on top at home.
Give Me The Headline: 'G Money!'
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 7, including Geno Smith thriving for the Seattle Seahawks and Saquon Barkley thrashing his former team.
Lions' confidence on display in win over Vikings
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Detroit Lions' Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, in which Jared Goff's offense showcased its confidence time and time again in a gritty late win.
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
Despite adding an elite piece in Davante Adams, the New York Jets still have several question marks surrounding their offensive line's ability to protect Aaron Rodgers.
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Heading to face the 49ers as underdogs, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have "extra juice" to come away victorious in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions
Fresh off their bye week with a home divisional matchup on tap, PFT debates if the Vikings can keep things going and remain unbeaten against the Lions in Week 7.
Saints must consider future after falling to 2-5
Sitting at 2-5 after their 2-0 start, PFT thinks the Saints must be realistic about the state of their roster as the organization plans for the future.
Broncos remain 'in the mix' after win over Saints
After improving to 4-3 with a lopsided win over the Saints, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison examine how Sean Payton's Broncos can "continue to grow" with Bo Nix and a strong defense.
Wilson starting could 'destroy' Fields' confidence
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison lay out what's at stake for Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the organization prepares to pivot to Russell Wilson.
Harrison: NFL seasons should include two bye weeks
Amid injury concerns and limited rest between games, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison explore whether the NFL would ever add a second bye week.