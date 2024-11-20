Watch Now
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
Mike Florio and Michael Holley analyze the timing of a report Jets ownership suggested benching Aaron Rodgers in September and look at options for personnel that could help improve the team culture.
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Broncos' Bo Nix's recent stretch of success and how he has developed into a "surgically explosive" QB with a strong arm and swagger to his game.
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
Chris Simms shares why the Bills handing K.C. its first loss of the season shows "it's different" this season and why the matchup has changed in Buffalo's favor given that they currently have more offensive weapons.
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss where it went wrong for Joe Douglas and the New York Jets, emphasizing why his firing ultimately came down to the "evaluation of coaches" over building a talented roster.
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
Mike Florio unpacks the news Netflix is facing a class-action lawsuit over the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight and discusses why the NFL should take note of how easy it is do.
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year
Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal their picks for Offensive Player of the Year, not including QBs, featuring Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and more.
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain if they would back John Harbaugh or Jim Harbaugh in any one matchup, considering John is 2-0 against Jim.
PFT Power Rankings: DET overtakes KC in Week 12
Mike Florio reveals his power rankings for Week 12 to Michael Holley, explaining why the Saints jumped up eight spots, why the Chiefs fell to No. 3, how the Lions earned the No. 1 slot again and more.
Stefanski is just one piece of the Watson debacle
Mike Florio and Michael Holley make a case for why the entire staff should be held responsible for their role in the Deshaun Watson trade and why it’s not only on Kevin Stefanski.
Analyzing the future of the Jets ownership
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss where ownership is headed for the Jets, specifically as it pertains to Woody Johnson.
Holley: Johnson is the impediment to progress
Mike Florio and Michael Holley shed light on why it’s not a “clean sweep” with the Jets firing Joe Douglas, given Woody Johnson remains the owner.
Ownership reportedly suggested benching Rodgers
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack possible outcomes for Aaron Rodgers reacting to reports the Jets ownership suggested benching him back in September.