 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates

November 13, 2024 09:04 AM
From Dan Campbell to Andy Reid, Mike Florio and Michael Holley make their picks for head coaches deserving of Coach of the Year.
Up Next
nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
3:35
Schoen to make ‘football decisions’ with Jones
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
6:56
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersownership_241113.jpg
13:30
Rodgers shows signs of NYJ at ‘irredeemable point’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_waldron_241113.jpg
8:07
How will Bears get better by firing Waldron?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanderseagles_241113.jpg
8:37
Hurts working to rebuild aura after PHI’s collapse
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerspatience_241113.jpg
8:04
Rodgers addresses impatience with coach changes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsnewoc_241113.jpg
14:28
Expectations for Bears’ next offensive coordinator
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brianflores_241113.jpg
13:57
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241113.jpg
6:47
John vs. Jim Harbaugh to have playoff implications
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
4:22
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
3:45
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
Now Playing
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
3:05
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL
Now Playing