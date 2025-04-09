 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sanders reportedly will visit the Steelers

April 9, 2025 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Shedeur Sanders is “the story of the draft” and question where he’s most likely to land, noting it’s possible he slips to No. 21 for the Steelers.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
05:02
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
02:55
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
02:02
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
nbc_pft_49ersneeds_250409.jpg
05:13
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_250409.jpg
06:35
McVay claims he hasn’t looked into QBs in draft
nbc_pft_ramsdraftneeds_250409.jpg
01:53
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Rams
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsbenjohnson_250409.jpg
10:34
Johnson already is challenging the Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscareer_250409.jpg
02:47
Williams knows Johnson pushing him will be ‘key’
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersdecision_250409.jpg
12:55
Could Rodgers make decision about Steelers soon?
nbc_pft_shedeursandersaaronrodgers_250409.jpg
05:35
How Sanders could mesh with Rodgers in Pittsburgh
nbc_pft_shedeursanderselitetrait_250409.jpg
05:07
Simms: Sanders doesn’t have any ‘elite traits’
nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
03:27
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
05:48
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
06:43
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_pftpm_tushpush_250408.jpg
05:23
How to strike ‘balance’ on tush push ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflparepcards_250408.jpg
09:06
NFLPA report cards have held owners accountable
nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
03:12
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
02:58
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds
nbc_pft_abdulcarter_250408.jpg
03:36
Carter is favorite to be selected No. 3 overall
nbc_pft_travon_250408.jpg
10:03
Jags pick up Walker’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_aidencontract_250408.jpg
10:24
Lions should prioritize doing Hutchinson’s deal
nbc_pft_voluntaryoffseason_250408.jpg
11:57
McCourty: Players set bar for offseason programs
nbc_pft_broncosdraftneeds_250408.jpg
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Denver Broncos
nbc_pft_chargersdraftneeds_250408.jpg
02:05
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Chargers
nbc_pft_chiefsdraftneeds_250408.jpg
06:49
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Kansas City Chiefs
genosmith.jpg
05:23
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Las Vegas Raiders
geno_smith_again.jpg
06:58
Smith felt there was a ‘disconnect’ with Seahawks
genopete.jpg
11:17
Smith would ‘run through a wall’ for Carroll
nbc_pft_miltontrade_250408.jpg
08:25
Milton ‘never saw himself as a backup’ in NE

Latest Clips

nbc_uswnt_usabrazil_250408.jpg
08:42
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_golf_livefrom_brysoncontender_250408.jpg
02:23
DeChambeau’s personality resonating with fans
webb_mpx_thumb.jpg
07:56
Webb putting himself in position for another title
hymas_intv_mpx.jpg
09:41
How Hymas’ first win changed his mindset
gnarly_champ_mpx.jpg
02:32
Foxborough conditions show 250 East is ‘gnarly’
nbc_moto_title24_momentoftheweek_250407.jpg
03:25
Will Supercross move away from outdoor venues?
nbc_cbb_sechistory_250408.jpg
03:51
Florida breaks SEC’s men’s hoops title drought
nbc_cbb_gatorswin_250408.jpg
04:34
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
nbc_cbb_futurecinderellas_250408.jpg
04:44
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?
nbc_cbb_houstonheartbreak_250408.jpg
04:03
Houston’s title game collapse ‘difficult to watch’
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
biggest_moments_fox.jpg
07:03
Supercross 2025: Foxborough biggest moments
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_dlb_mentaltollsports_250408.jpg
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
nbc_roto_greene_250408.jpg
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250408.jpg
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_imsa_wickens_250408.jpg
12:58
Wickens’ return to racing hits new chapter in IMSA
mpx_new.jpg
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
houston_cougars.jpg
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250408.jpg
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250408.jpg
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
nbc_pl_netbusters_250408.jpg
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_villacharge_250408.jpg
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home