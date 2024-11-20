 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241120.jpg
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241120.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DET overtakes KC in Week 12
nbc_pft_futureofjets_241120.jpg
Analyzing the future of the Jets ownership

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241120.jpg
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241120.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DET overtakes KC in Week 12
nbc_pft_futureofjets_241120.jpg
Analyzing the future of the Jets ownership

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Power Rankings: DET overtakes KC in Week 12

November 20, 2024 08:42 AM
Mike Florio reveals his power rankings for Week 12 to Michael Holley, explaining why the Saints jumped up eight spots, why the Chiefs fell to No. 3, how the Lions earned the No. 1 slot again and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241120.jpg
4:42
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_futureofjets_241120.jpg
3:33
Analyzing the future of the Jets ownership
Now Playing
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_241120.jpg
5:23
Holley: Johnson is the impediment to progress
Now Playing
nbc_pft_benchingrodgers_241120.jpg
11:36
Ownership reportedly suggested benching Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deionsanders_241120.jpg
14:34
Deion would need to step up his media game for NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_douglasfiring_241119.jpg
7:09
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
8:57
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
Now Playing
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
7:19
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pederson_241119.jpg
6:38
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud
Now Playing
nbc_pft_strategyanalytics_241119.jpg
7:17
Texans’ strategy aids team in victory over Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mmlockerroom_241119.jpg
10:23
McCarthy lacks authenticity needed in locker room
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texans_241119.jpg
8:22
Mixon makes the Texans a legitimate threat
Now Playing