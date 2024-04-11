 Skip navigation
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game

April 11, 2024 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the first matchup announced for the 2024 NFL season featuring the Packers and Eagles, streaming on Peacock, and explore the possibility of more Friday games in the future.
