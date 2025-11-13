NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Steelers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
November 13, 2025 12:50 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, where Mike Florio believes the Steelers "'are done" if they lose in Week 11.
Related Videos
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list
03:06
Back Hollins, Hall receiving props on TNF
03:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
01:41
NFL Week 11 preview: 49ers vs. Cardinals
09:46
Jeanty headlines RB love list with increased usage
04:05
Walker facing tough matchup in fantasy Week 11
10:27
Waddle, Flowers lead Week 11 fantasy WR loves
05:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Titans
03:16
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Giants
03:52
NFL Week 11 preview: Bears vs. Vikings
04:46
NFL Week 11 preview: Chargers vs. Jaguars
03:16
NFL Week 11 preview: Buccaneers vs. Bills
03:48
Week 11 preview: Panthers vs. Falcons
06:01
Campbell’s play-calling designed to ‘dominate’
09:16
Eagles’ offense ‘should not be this hard’
04:24
NFL Week 11 preview: Jets vs. Patriots
03:16
NFL Week 11 preview: Commanders vs. Dolphins
01:54
Chiefs to ‘handle business’ vs. Broncos post-bye
05:31
Dungy: Winner of Chiefs-Broncos will win AFC
03:56
Are Bills or Bucs more primed for a bounce back?
02:01
Ravens-Browns in Week 11 ‘a fun handicap’
02:33
Packers ‘don’t have a lot’ on offense anymore
09:20
Debating desirability of Giants’ HC opening
01:59
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers-Cardinals markets
11:55
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
Latest Clips
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
04:24
Markkanen to stay hot after bounce back game
16:31
Exploring potential trades for Mavs’ Davis
16:16
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
13:55
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident
10:57
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines
07:45
Brown: We can’t keep relying on the defense
02:29
Florio: Wilson is ‘just ordinary now’
02:54
How Winston stayed ready for opportunity to start
09:03
Brown tells fantasy owners, ‘Get rid of me’
01:58
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
01:55
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
01:58
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
01:56
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
01:58
Highlights: Suns win as Mavericks’ woes continue
01:59
Highlights: Sharpe, Avdija lead POR to win vs. NO
01:58
Highlights: Curry, Warriors edge past Spurs
01:57
Highlights: Durant, Rockets top Wizards 135-112
02:00
Highlights: Allen shines in Cavs’ win vs. Heat
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
01:59
Highlights: Magic hand Knicks first home loss
01:59
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
01:59
Highlights: Reed, Robinson lead Pistons past Bulls
16:20
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue