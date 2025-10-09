 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Steelers

October 9, 2025 01:31 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms can't bet against Pittsburgh in Week 6, despite some concerns about the 5.5-point spread at home against Cleveland.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
02:20
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
02:11
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_snf_251009.jpg
04:10
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_49ersbuccs_251009.jpg
02:55
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_bengalspackers_251009.jpg
02:48
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Packers
nbc_csu_titansraiders_251009.jpg
02:49
NFL Week 6 preview: Titans vs. Raiders
nbc_ffhh_qbahatelist_251009.jpg
01:41
Murray ‘hasn’t looked right’ for Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_qblove_251009.jpg
04:22
Stafford, Maye lead fantasy QB plays for Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251009.jpg
01:42
Game script could favor Dart, Hyatt vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_patssaints_251009.jpg
02:32
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
nbc_csu_chargersdolphins_251009.jpg
02:57
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251009.jpg
05:06
Henry ‘a low-end flex’ amid fantasy struggles
nbc_ffhh_rblove_251009.jpg
12:54
Week 6 matchups favor Williams, Jacobs, White
nbc_ffhh_pclove_251009.jpg
11:40
‘Fire up’ Odunze, McMillan in Week 6 fantasy
nbc_csu_seahawksjax_251009.jpg
03:41
NFL Week 6 preview: Seahawks vs. Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_hatepc_251009.jpg
01:21
‘Wait and see’ with Higgins after Flacco’s arrival
nbc_csu_cardinalscolts_251009.jpg
02:51
NFL Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Colts
nbc_ffhh_jeantylove_251009.jpg
04:43
Jeanty ‘not a question mark’ in Week 6 fantasy
nbc_csu_cowboyspanthers_251009.jpg
04:05
NFL Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_ramsravens_251009.jpg
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Rams vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_londongames_251009.jpg
03:19
NFL Week 6 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
nbc_csu_tnf_251009.jpg
04:04
NFL Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Giants
nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
01:36
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons
USATSI_27271925_copy.jpg
01:43
Eyeing Mahomes, Montgomery in SNF Week 6 clash
nbc_pft_dungymultipletopics_251009.jpg
05:54
Dungy offers coach’s perspective on Gannon
nbc_pft_dungyonchiefsv2_251009.jpg
08:45
Dungy: Chiefs’ stars ‘have to come through’
nbc_pft_browns_qb_situation_251009.jpg
03:02
Where Browns stand with QB room
nbc_pft_unc_bill_belichick_251009.jpg
15:31
UNC has a ‘general funk’ with Belichick
nbc_pft_coltsbucs_251009.jpg
07:06
Dungy sees confidence in Colts, Buccaneers

Latest Clips

ajawilsonshotgamethree.jpg
05:05
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
nbc_golf_angerrahm_251009.jpg
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
nbc_golf_schauffele_251009.jpg
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
v2251009underwood.jpg
07:27
Underwood’s goals are simple: Beat OSU, win CFP
hls.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Aces stun PHX in last second of Game 3
nbc_dps_dponbillbelichick_251009.jpg
11:09
‘Blame is on’ Belichick for drama in Chapel Hill
nbc_bte_indianaoregon_251009.jpg
01:40
Expect Indiana’s magic to run out at Oregon
nbc_roto_alabamamissouri_251009.jpg
01:14
Alabama can’t be trusted to cover vs. Missouri
nbc_dps_nyoverrated_251009.jpg
03:51
Is New York an overrated sports city?
nbc_bte_acesmercury_251009.jpg
02:01
‘Aces are inevitable’ in Finals Game 4 vs. Mercury
RossTuckerDPS.jpg
11:45
Tucker: Eagles are ‘too talented’ to be this bad
Jerry_Jones_fines_dps_site.jpg
16:24
Unpacking fines against Jones, Gannon from Week 6
GettyImages-2240011940_copy.jpg
12:17
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
12:43
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
nbc_dps_yankees_251009.jpg
06:08
Yankees ‘should be disappointed’ after ALDS exit
nbc_pft_dungytalksjaguars_251009.jpg
04:20
Win over Chiefs could be catalyst for Jaguars
nbc_pft_broncos_ceiling_floor_251009.jpg
08:08
What are Broncos’ floor and ceiling in 2025?
nbc_pft_bo_nix_qb_251009.jpg
08:41
Nix’s growth among Broncos’ defining questions
nbc_pft_unpacking_win_eagles_251009.jpg
06:02
Broncos can focus on football, not hype, in London
nbc_pft_sean_payton_sched_251009.jpg
03:35
Eagles win probably Broncos’ biggest since title
nbc_pft_jags_geg_newsome_251009.jpg
07:55
Unpacking Browns-Jaguars CB swap
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_251009.jpg
02:53
Dart faces ‘great opportunity’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_251009.jpg
05:43
Hurts, Eagles offense look to gel on TNF
nbc_pft_eaglesgiants_251009.jpg
07:18
Will Barkley get back on track vs. Giants?
nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_utavhou_v2_251008.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Rockets
nbc_nba_pg_sanvmia_v2_251008.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Spurs vs. Heat
nbc_golf_rahmonso_251008.jpg
06:18
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me