NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
NFL Week 9 preview: Falcons vs. Patriots
October 30, 2025 12:45 PM
Winners of five straight, the Patriots play host to the Falcons in Week 9, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio anticipate Drake Maye New England will keep the streak intact against Atlanta.
03:37
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
02:17
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
02:04
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
02:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Raiders
04:19
NFL Week 9 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
02:11
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Rams
04:13
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Steelers
02:01
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
03:46
Nix headlines QB hate list facing HOU defense
05:10
Herbert among QBs with good matchups in Week 9
05:22
Meyers, Doubs, Sutton on WR hate list in week 9
03:02
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
03:10
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
08:50
Expect Jefferson to get targets with McCarthy back
02:10
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants
13:11
Henry on the RB love list with Jackson returning
03:52
NFL Week 9 preview: Panthers vs. Packers
04:43
NFL Week 9 preview: Broncos vs. Texans
03:55
NFL Week 9 preview: Vikings vs. Lions
03:02
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Bengals
04:07
NFL Week 9 preview: Ravens vs. Dolphins
02:03
Rams offense should be ‘ready to roll’ vs. Saints
02:08
Seahawks have a strong edge over Commanders on SNF
16:03
Inside Reichard’s missed FG-camera cable situation
02:11
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
03:27
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
02:06
How late international game affects Commanders
10:27
PFT Mailbag: Top Ravens-Dolphins storylines
04:24
WAS has interesting pieces if they become a seller
05:19
Identifying what set Commanders off track
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom
09:55
NBA coaches on hot seat: Mosley, Rajakovic, Green
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
03:02
Beecham ‘somewhat disappointed’ with Mobley so far
02:05
Can Bulls stay hot after starting season 4-0?
02:46
Beecham: ‘Don’t talk trash’ to Pistons’ Harris
05:25
Is Lakers’ Reaves a top-20 player in basketball?
04:05
Behind the scenes of Northwestern’s new Ryan Field
02:06
Notre Dame ‘could punish’ BC in rivalry matchup
01:50
Dalzell: Miami ‘should cause problems’ for SMU
01:39
Vandy vs. Texas ‘feels like an elimination game’
02:17
ROY a ‘two-man race’ between Flagg and Edgecombe
02:30
Can Wemby, others knock off SGA’s MVP campaign?
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
02:14
What Shough starting for Saints means for Rattler
04:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
04:46
Wentz clarifies ‘nobody was forcing me to play’
03:37
Schottenheimer gets candid about Cowboys’ record
07:21
McCarthy confident his ankle is ready to go Week 9
04:24
Reportedly ‘zero chance’ the Browns trade Garrett
04:50
Hutchinson, Lions agree to four-year extension
01:57
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
01:59
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies
