Number of HC vacancies adds ‘drama’ to playoffs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the eight head coach openings with the Patriots, Seahawks, Titans, Commanders, Chargers, Falcons, Raiders and Panthers and outline why it’s “chaos” at this point.
Eagles longtime center Kelce reportedly retiring
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the news that Eagles star player Jason Kelce reportedly told teammates in the locker room after the team's loss to the Bucs that he is retiring.
‘Spotlight’ on Sirianni after Eagles loss to Bucs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack what went wrong with Nick Sirianni's Eagles in the Wild Card round, including the overall absence of leadership that led to a lack of intensity amongst the team.
Eagles complete collapse in Wild Card loss to TB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Eagles' disappointing Wild Card loss to the Buccaneers, which they believe is one of the more shocking flops in recent memory after Philly started the season 10-1.
Assessing Sirianni’s future if PHI lose Wild Card
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what to expect for Nick Sirianni if the Eagles lose to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round after a dismal end to the regular season.
Stafford battled through injuries in loss DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Matthew Stafford's perseverance in the Rams' loss to the Lions, including his big-time throws, and why L.A. should feel good about its future.
Decisions looming for Browns after Wild Card loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Joe Flacco's time ran out in the Browns disappointing Wild Card loss to the Texans, and what's next for Cleveland at the QB position.
Stroud, Texans are ‘scary’ moving forward
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Texans "incredible" performance vs. the Browns, specifically rookie CJ Stroud who became the youngest QB to win a playoff game.
What’s next for Tua, Dolphins this offseason?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what the offseason will look like for Tua Tagovailoa with his contract negotiations, and why the Dolphins must become a "tougher" football team in order to be successful.
Experience propels Mahomes, KC to Wild Card win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the "physical" Chiefs that are built for playoff football, and how Patrick Mahomes' grit and focus in freezing temperatures led Kansas City to a victory over the Dolphins.
Cowboys were ‘outclassed’ by GB start to finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Packers dominant Wild Card win over the Cowboys, including how Jordan Love stepped up under pressure and what went wrong for Dallas at home.
Inside the ‘magical’ playoff win in Detroit
Mike Florio and Chris Simms detail how Dan Campbell's leadership and Jared Goff's confidence in the pocket helped propel the Lions to their first playoff victory in 32 years.