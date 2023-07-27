Watch Now
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring KC, BAL, SF, DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a special puzzle The Grid made for PFT Live, featuring the Chiefs, Ravens and two-time AP NFL All-Pro Team across the top, with the 49ers, Lions and 13+ QB rushing TDs on the side.
Irsay labels RB complaints ‘inappropriate’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Jim Irsay’s take on the RB discussions and explore other instances where the CBA was renegotiated. They also discuss why this is about the players uniting, not the agents.
Jones, Belichick embrace fresh start with O'Brien
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why it’s so important for the Patriots’ offense to leave last season’s frustrations in the past and enter this year with a clean slate and Bill O'Brien.
Campbell calls Jones' trash talk 'disrespectful'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a closer look at Calais Campbell's hit on Mac Jones last season, after the DE recently sent clear a message to the QB about trash talking.
Analyzing financial consequences of Hines’ injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the Bills must make Nyheim Hines feel comfortable with the financial side of his non-football injury, if they want him to be happy next season when he’s healthy.
Diggs dubs OTAs situation ‘water under the bridge’
Stefon Diggs says “all is well in the Mafia household," which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze what’s changed and why it’s imperative for the Bills to have him on board.
Hamlin receives warm welcome at training camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Damar Hamlin will land on the Bills’ 53-man roster this season and discuss how the fans’ support could influence the decision.
Tua acknowledges he must ‘work for’ extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend Tua Tagovailoa for knowing he still has a lot to prove before thinking about a contract extension and map out expectations for the Dolphins.
Hill owns ‘bonehead mistake’ at Miami marina
Tyreek Hill explained he is cooperating with the NFL and unconcerned about a suspension, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into why the WR can’t afford to get into these situations.
Burrow focused on deal being good for ‘everybody’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why players aren’t being “selfish” trying to get paid fairly for the skills and abilities they bring to the table and discuss Joe Burrow’s mindset on getting his next deal.
Analyzing LaFleur’s expectations for Love
Matt LaFleur is looking for incremental improvements and better consistency from Jordan Love, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they see a high ceiling for the Packers.
Rodgers advises Love to ‘just be yourself’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms zero in on why Aaron Rodgers’ advice to Jordan Love was so important, though seemingly simple, and how it reflects a genuine dynamic between the former teammates.