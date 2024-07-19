 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?
nbc_pftpm_jaguarsemployee_240719.jpg
Report: Jaguars sue former employee who stole $22M
nbc_pftpm_brandonaiyuk_240719.jpg
What’s next for Aiyuk and the 49ers?

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?
nbc_pftpm_jaguarsemployee_240719.jpg
Report: Jaguars sue former employee who stole $22M
nbc_pftpm_brandonaiyuk_240719.jpg
What’s next for Aiyuk and the 49ers?

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
What’s next for Aiyuk and the 49ers?

July 19, 2024 01:41 PM
As Brandon Aiyuk officially requests a trade from the 49ers, Mike Florio discusses what options San Francisco has and what could be next for the WR.
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
4:11
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?
nbc_pftpm_jaguarsemployee_240719.jpg
8:02
Report: Jaguars sue former employee who stole $22M
nbc_pftpm_brandonaiyuk_240719.jpg
11:54
What’s next for Aiyuk and the 49ers?
replacerimage.jpg
21:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
5:19
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
4:48
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics
nbc_pftpm_jerryjones_240709.jpg
4:53
Jones named a plaintiff in countersuit
nbc_pftpm_cameronsutton_240709.jpg
3:29
Sutton suspended eight games by NFL
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
9:03
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
15:21
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
