Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap’ and ‘short-sighted’

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: Cowboys are 'cheap' and 'short-sighted'

July 2, 2024 01:50 PM
Mike Florio explains the salary cap problem facing the Cowboys right now and how they have "bungled" their most important contracts, which could lead to key absences at the start of training camp.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
19:04
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
14:32
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
11:14
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
Now Playing
hill.jpg
5:01
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_ceedeelamb_240702.jpg
4:26
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap’ and ‘short-sighted’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
8:43
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
14:53
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
12:59
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt1_240627.jpg
13:27
What’s next after NFL Sunday Ticket trial verdict?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mahomesplay_240627.jpg
11:59
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
Now Playing