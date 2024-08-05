Watch Now
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule
Mike Florio analyzes Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's suggestion for the NFL's new kickoff rule, where he thinks the touchback point on kickoffs should be moved from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line.
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
Mike Florio breaks down the NFL's Top 100 players list, which crowned Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill as the best player in the league, with reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes slotting in at fourth in the rankings.
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
Mike Florio discusses the latest injury news surrounding the Los Angeles Rams and how a banged up offensive core could impact their start of the NFL season.
Could Harbaugh get punished from Stalions fiasco?
Mike Florio unpacks the latest development concerning Michigan's college football program, as reports suggest that Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore are facing potential discipline from the NCAA.
Report: Harrison Jr. jerseys still can’t be sold
The NFL Players Association reportedly called for a halt of sales of Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys, even blocking customized items, over the lawsuit between the Cardinals WR and Fanatics.
PFT Mailbag: What Stafford’s deal means for Rams
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer questions about Russell Wilson's future in the NFL, Joe Milton's pro outlook in New England and Matthew Stafford's revised deal with the Rams.
Inside Hill’s restructured deal with Dolphins
Mike Florio reacts to Tyreek Hill's restructured deal with the Miami Dolphins, highlighting the numbers behind the contract and how it impacts the organization moving forward.
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer questions about the judge's decision to overturn the Sunday Ticket verdict, how the league's reputation will be affected and more.
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Mike Florio provides the latest update on the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, including U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez overturning the jury's $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit.