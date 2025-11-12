Watch Now
Colts' Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
Mike Florio welcomes Colts tackle Braden Smith for an in-depth conversation about mental health in the NFL, sharing his personal experiences while discussing efforts to expand resources for players.
Mike Florio welcomes Colts tackle Braden Smith for an in-depth conversation about mental health in the NFL, sharing his personal experiences while discussing efforts to expand resources for players.
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith chats with Mike Florio for insight into his bye-week routine, the experience of playing in Berlin, having trust in Daniel Jones, and bringing in Sauce Gardner.
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
With the Jets trading star CB Sauce Gardner to the Colts, Mike Florio unpacks the dominoes that led to the blockbuster deal before explaining why Seattle is "making its move" after acquiring WR Rashid Shaheed.
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Mike Florio reacts to the NFL fining the Baltimore Ravens $100,000 for mischaracterizing Lamar Jackson's participation in last Friday’s practice, discussing what the punishment could mean going forward.
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
Mike Florio reacts to the Dolphins moving on from long-time GM Chris Grier and ponder where Miami goes from here.
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean joins Mike Florio for a special PFT PM episode to discuss his key Super Bowl play, Vic Fangio's role in his development, Brandon Graham's return from retirement and more.
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
Eagles CB Cooper DeJean chats with Mike Florio about the significance of Vic Fangio's praise, his versatility at the cornerback position, and improving in man-to-man coverage.
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
With the Browns reportedly trading Joe Flacco to the Bengals, Mike Florio examines what success means for both the quarterback and Cincinnati with this deal.
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
Mike Florio reacts to all the strange details stemming from Mark Sanchez’s arrest in Indianapolis over the weekend.