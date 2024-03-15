 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons

March 15, 2024 01:59 PM
Mike Florio reflects on Aaron Donald’s remarkable career, given the DT has announced his retirement, and explains why he believes we shouldn’t count out the possibility of Donald returning.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_aarondonald_240315.jpg
7:34
Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240222.jpg
17:24
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_matthamachek_240222.jpg
32:01
Hamachek details ‘The Dynasty’ docuseries
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_eanil_240222.jpg
3:49
EA to offer college football players $600 for NIL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_calebwilliams_240222.jpg
6:21
Williams is taking a risk without hiring an agent
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_dakprescott_240222.jpg
2:10
Cowboys have a big decision to make with Prescott
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240221.jpg
23:15
PFT PM Mailbag: Head coach on the hottest seat?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_hipdroptackle_240221.jpg
3:19
Will the hip-drop tackle be banned in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gamblingrules_240221.jpg
4:00
Florio: NFL gambling policy rules make ‘no sense’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240221.jpg
5:27
Could the NFL eliminate the kickoff?
Now Playing