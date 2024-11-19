 Skip navigation
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jets firing GM Douglas is a 'reactionary' move

November 19, 2024 02:15 PM
Mike Florio breaks down the Jets' move to fire GM Joe Douglas and looks ahead to what this means for the futures of Aaron Rodgers, Woody Johnson and the next head coach.
7:09
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
1:12
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
2:58
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
2:18
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets
2:37
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Chargers
2:20
NFL Week 11 preview: Falcons vs. Broncos
2:48
NFL Week 11 preview: Vikings vs. Titans
4:22
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
3:25
NFL Week 11 preview: Colts vs. Jets
4:41
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
