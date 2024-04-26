 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_floriomccarthy_240425.jpg
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
nbc_pft_florioodunze_240425.jpg
Bears strengthen offense with WR Odunze
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_240425.jpg
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_floriomccarthy_240425.jpg
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
nbc_pft_florioodunze_240425.jpg
Bears strengthen offense with WR Odunze
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_240425.jpg
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.

April 25, 2024 09:27 PM
Just six weeks after signing Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons select their eventual successor in QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
nbc_pft_floriomccarthy_240425.jpg
1:08
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
nbc_pft_florioodunze_240425.jpg
0:52
Bears strengthen offense with WR Odunze
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_240425.jpg
1:13
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
nbc_pft_floriojoealt_240425.jpg
1:37
Chargers ‘beef up’ offensive line with Alt
nbc_pft_florioharrisonjr_240425.jpg
1:08
Cardinals get ‘franchise-level’ WR in Harrison Jr.
nbc_pft_floriodrakemaye_240425.jpg
1:29
Patriots ‘stay put,’ draft QB Maye at No. 3
nbc_pft_floriojaydendaniels_240425.jpg
1:07
Commanders select Heisman winner Daniels at No. 2
nbc_pft_ajbrowndeal_240425.jpg
1:20
Eagles, Brown reportedly reach extension
nbc_pft_floriocalebwilliams_v2_240425.jpg
1:19
Bears turn to Williams at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_pftpm_joealtintv2_240418.jpg
13:23
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
