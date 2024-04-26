Watch Now
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
Just six weeks after signing Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons select their eventual successor in QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
Mike Florio analyzes the Minnesota Vikings selecting J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bears strengthen offense with WR Odunze
The Chicago Bears get their WR of the future by selecting Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chargers ‘beef up’ offensive line with Alt
The Los Angeles Chargers opt to stay put and take OT Joe Alt for themselves with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cardinals get ‘franchise-level’ WR in Harrison Jr.
Mike Florio analyzes the Arizona Cardinals' decision to "play it safe" and select star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Patriots ‘stay put,’ draft QB Maye at No. 3
Mike Florio breaks down the Patriots selecting Drake Maye, who they hope will bring a "new dawn" to the QB position in New England.
Commanders select Heisman winner Daniels at No. 2
Mike Florio analyzes the Washington Commanders' decision to "stand firm" and select QB Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eagles, Brown reportedly reach extension
The Philadelphia Eagles embrace an "all-in mentality" and have reportedly reached a three-year, $96 million contract extension with star WR A.J. Brown.
Bears turn to Williams at QB with No. 1 draft pick
Mike Florio unpacks the Bears selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving Chicago a true "signature QB."
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
Mike Florio catches up with Notre Dame tackle and top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Joe Alt, who shares how he balanced college football with mechanical engineering, what he learned from his brother's NHL career and more.