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Raiders select Mendoza No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

April 23, 2026 08:12 PM
Mike Florio reacts to Las Vegas tabbing Fernando Mendoza to be their franchise quarterback and discusses how the Raiders may approach his development.

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