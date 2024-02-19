 Skip navigation
NFL franchise tag primer: Jones, Mayfield, Barkley

February 19, 2024 01:45 PM
Mike Florio looks ahead to Tuesday's NFL franchise tag window opening and highlights several players who might be tagged by their respective teams.
