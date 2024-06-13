 Skip navigation
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
June 13, 2024
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation

June 13, 2024 12:32 PM
The NFL found insufficient evidence that the Eagles tampered with Saquon Barkley, but Mike Florio believes the league isn't completely closing their investigation.
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
'Wasn't easy to get here' for Vikings, Jefferson
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson
nbc_pft_mailbag_240603.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Previous Jefferson trade rumors
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation
Pederson 'disappointed' by McManus allegations
Pederson ‘disappointed’ by McManus allegations
Explaining complaint against McManus, Jags
Explaining complaint against McManus, Jags
