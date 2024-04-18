 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Alt shaped by brother's NHL, father's NFL careers

April 18, 2024 03:09 PM
Mike Florio catches up with Notre Dame tackle and top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Joe Alt, who shares how he balanced college football with mechanical engineering, what he learned from his brother's NHL career and more.
