Watch Now
Florio: Kiffin 'wants to have it both ways'
Mike Florio addresses the Lane Kiffin situation, declaring that college football has "a system that is broken" before sharing a solution the NCAA can implement to prevent similar conundrums from happening in the future.
Up Next
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
Florio: Kiffin 'wants to have it both ways'
Mike Florio addresses the Lane Kiffin situation, declaring that college football has "a system that is broken" before sharing a solution the NCAA can implement to prevent similar conundrums from happening in the future.
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
Unpacking Lions' fourth-down woes against Packers
Mike Florio explains why Dan Campbell's go-for-it mentality is causing the Lions' offense to lose its "unpredictability" before looking at officiating topics from their Week 13 clash with the Packers.
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
Bengals, Burrow 'alive' in AFC playoff picture
Joe Burrow looked "great" in his return for the Bengals in Week 13, providing Cincinnati with hope for a late run at the playoffs. For the Ravens, Lamar Jackson & Co. have several things to figure out at 6-6.
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs' paths to playoffs
Mike Florio shares why the Cowboys' win over the Chiefs "says a lot" about how far Dallas has come this season, while Kansas City remains searching for answers in unfamiliar territory at 6-6.
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
Colts' Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
Mike Florio welcomes Colts tackle Braden Smith for an in-depth conversation about mental health in the NFL, sharing his personal experiences while discussing efforts to expand resources for players.
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
Smith: Colts' 'lack of ego' has bred success
Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith chats with Mike Florio for insight into his bye-week routine, the experience of playing in Berlin, having trust in Daniel Jones, and bringing in Sauce Gardner.
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
With the Jets trading star CB Sauce Gardner to the Colts, Mike Florio unpacks the dominoes that led to the blockbuster deal before explaining why Seattle is "making its move" after acquiring WR Rashid Shaheed.
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Mike Florio reacts to the NFL fining the Baltimore Ravens $100,000 for mischaracterizing Lamar Jackson's participation in last Friday’s practice, discussing what the punishment could mean going forward.
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
Mike Florio reacts to the Dolphins moving on from long-time GM Chris Grier and ponder where Miami goes from here.
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
DeJean feels 'built for any of the three' DB spots
Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean joins Mike Florio for a special PFT PM episode to discuss his key Super Bowl play, Vic Fangio's role in his development, Brandon Graham's return from retirement and more.