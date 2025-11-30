 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Florio: Kiffin 'wants to have it both ways'

November 30, 2025 01:20 PM
Mike Florio addresses the Lane Kiffin situation, declaring that college football has "a system that is broken" before sharing a solution the NCAA can implement to prevent similar conundrums from happening in the future.
nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
7:20
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
17:32
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
7:11
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
17:48
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
smith_mental_health.jpg
16:20
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
braden_smith_720x405_2466028099774.jpg
5:16
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
5:23
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
8:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
5:15
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
16:33
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_snf_chiefsdisc_251128.jpg
01:03
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
nbc_snf_cinpostgameint_251127.jpg
05:15
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
nbc_snf_maddencastpostint_251127.jpg
01:23
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL
nbc_snf_bengalsravenslites_251127.jpg
51
Highlights: Bengals beat Ravens in Burrow’s return
nbc_snf_cinIosivastd_251127.jpg
59
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
nbc_snf_cinhudsontd_251127.jpg
52
Hudson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_snf_ballikelyfumble_251127.jpg
01:12
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line
nbc_nfl_dalprescottsound_251127.jpg
51
Prescott: DAL has shown ‘resiliency’ this season
nbc_nfl_kcmahomessound_251127.jpg
58
Mahomes reflects on ‘missed opportunities’ vs. DAL
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_251127.jpg
52
Henry rumbles for 28-yard touchdown run
nbc_nfl_gblovesound_251127.jpg
57
Love breaks down late-game execution vs. Lions
sutton_ffhh.jpg
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
nbc_pff_broncosmanders_251126.jpg
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
ja_marr.jpg
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
nbc_roto_devonta_251126.jpg
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
nbc_roto_jacobs_251126.jpg
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
nbc_roto_hampton_251126.jpg
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
nbc_ffhh_catcherlovelist_251126.jpg
02:25
Jags’ Meyers starting to look more like himself
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251126.jpg
03:13
Why Judkins is a risky fantasy play for Week 13
nbc_fhh_top10qb_251126.jpg
04:24
Mahomes, Prescott in line for big KC-DAL matchup
nbc_ffhh_hatelistqbs_251126.jpg
02:42
Why Jones could struggle against tough HOU defense
nbc_ffhh_top10wr_251126.jpg
05:15
Adams has ‘elevated opportunity’ vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_catchershatelist_251126.jpg
03:35
Vikings’ offensive struggles limit Addison’s floor
nbc_ffhh_rbranks_251126.jpg
06:05
Henderson proving to be a must start RB in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251126.jpg
03:03
Gibbs, Mahomes among best Week 13 prop bets
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
02:03
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_roto_bte_broncoscommanders_251126.jpg
01:55
Broncos & Commanders could score plenty of points
nbc_roto_bte_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
01:45
Don’t expect fireworks between Raiders, Chargers
nbc_roto_bte_billssteelers_251126.jpg
02:15
Run game could spell under in Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_bte_giantspatriots_251126.jpg
01:33
Giants might give Patriots trouble if Dart returns

nbc_pl_artetaintv_251130.jpg
04:58
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea
nbc_rtf_helmetstickersv3_251130.jpg
01:50
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich
nbc_pl_chears_251130.jpg
12:29
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_jamesintv_251130.jpg
01:32
James: Chelsea made ‘a big statement’ in draw
nbc_pl_chearspostgame_251130.jpg
02:32
Chelsea show ‘a lot of steel’ in draw with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251130.jpg
59
Merino heads Arsenal level at 1-1 with Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251130.jpg
01:16
Chalobah heads Chelsea in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_chered1_251130.jpg
05:20
Caicedo sent off for dangerous tackle on Merino
nbc_pl_nfvbha_251130.jpg
09:01
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brighton MWK 13
nbc_pl_astonvillawolves_251130.jpg
08:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Wolves Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_whuliv_251130.jpg
09:42
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Liverpool Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_whulivpostgame_251130.jpg
01:26
Liverpool get ‘exactly what they need’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nhagoaltzimas_251130.jpg
01:31
Tzimas doubles Brighton’s lead over Forest
oly_sttem_usasilver_251130.jpg
04:52
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251130.jpg
01:18
Gakpo powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of West Ham
oly_stw500_usasilver_251130.jpg
03:23
Sarault, Stoddard go 1-2 in 500m at World Tour
nbc_pl_whured1_251130.jpg
02:42
Paqueta sent off for dissent against Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251130.jpg
01:21
Kamara’s belter gives Aston Villa lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251130.jpg
01:00
Isak nets first Premier League goal for Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoalcuyper_251130.jpg
01:37
De Cuyper slots home Brighton’s opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_cpmu_251130.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 13
nbc_pl_cpmupostgame_251130.jpg
02:43
Man United fight back to defeat Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251130.jpg
01:15
Mount’s free-kick gives Man United lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_251130.jpg
01:10
Zirkzee smashes Man United level with Palace
nbc_pl_matetadoublepencpgoal1_251130.jpg
03:20
Mateta’s penalty gives Palace lead over Man United
flagg.jpg
01:57
HLs: Flagg erupts for 35, Mavericks edge Clippers
nuggets-suns.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nuggets handle Suns behind Jokic, Murray
jimmy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Butler leads Warriors past Pelicans
nbc_rtf_cfbchaos_251129.jpg
07:26
ACC throws CFP field into further chaos
nbc_cfb_coach_bell_intrv_251129.jpg
01:23
Riley: ‘Future is really, really bright at USC’