PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT Mailbag to answer questions about Dak Prescott's potential contract with the Cowboys, the outlook of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Sean Payton's future with the Broncos.
Patriots' Judon not practicing at camp
Matthew Judon is entering an apparent holdout over his contract with the New England Patriots, as the star pass rusher did not participate in training camp on Tuesday.
Mike Florio opens up the PFT Mailbag to answer questions about Dak Prescott's potential contract with the Cowboys, the outlook of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Sean Payton's future with the Broncos.
Mike Florio reacts to Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia's comments regarding the NFL's new kickoff rule.
Mike Florio reacts to the latest news of the NFL requiring coaches to conduct in-game interviews this season and explains why this is a needless move by the league.
Mike Florio discusses Kirk Cousins comments regarding contract negotiations with the Vikings and how the team wasn't going to draft a quarterback if Cousins stayed in Minnesota.
Mike Florio discusses how Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa's recent contract negotiations will affect Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as he enters the final year of his contract.
Mike Florio breaks down Tua Tagovailoa's team record contract extension with the Miami Dolphins, explaining the key factors of the deal for both parties.
Mike Florio provides the latest update on the NFL's Sunday Ticket lawsuit and explains why it's a "big week coming."
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM mailbag to answer questions about the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, Haason Reddick's contract negotiations, and the possibility of Dak Prescott getting a fully guaranteed contract.