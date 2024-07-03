 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys' star contract strategy

July 3, 2024 05:18 PM
Mike Florio opens the PFT PM mailbag to talk about the Cowboys' handling of young stars, the offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," the future of the Dolphins' QB position and more.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
Now Playing
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
7:13
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
4:14
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_playersholdout_240703.jpg
4:17
Are Stafford or Tagovailoa going to hold out?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
19:04
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
14:32
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
11:14
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
Now Playing
hill.jpg
5:01
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_ceedeelamb_240702.jpg
4:26
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap’ and ‘short-sighted’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
8:43
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
Now Playing